Mercury hits 50 degrees in Rajasthan's Churu amid heatwave

Churu (Rajasthan) [India], May 27 (ANI): Naresh Kumar, Senior scientist, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday informed that Churu, which is also known as the gateway to the Thar Desert, recorded 50 degrees Celsius yesterday.

He further said that the heat wave intensity is likely to reduce from Thursday, (May 28) in the northern part of the country.

"Churu in Rajasthan recorded 50 degrees Celsius yesterday. Severe heatwave conditions will prevail in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana today. Heatwave intensity expected to reduce from tomorrow," he said. (ANI)

