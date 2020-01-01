Minimum temperature in Delhi rises by 6 degrees Celsius: IMD

New Delhi [India], Jan 1 (ANI): The minimum temperature in the national capital has shown an increase by 5 to 6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday as compared to the previous day, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The day temperature recorded in Safdarjung today was 20.2 degrees Celsius, while it was 18.4 degrees Celsius in Palam and 19.2 degrees Celsius in Aya Nagar.

The day temperatures have risen by 3 to 7 degrees Celsius over most parts of northern plains in the country.

The day temperature recorded in Amritsar today was 13.8 degrees Celsius, while it was 17 degrees Celsius in Ludhiana in Punjab.

The day temperature in Churu was 19.6 degrees Celsius, while it was 17.8 degrees Celsius in Jaipur and 18.4 degrees Celsius in Kota in Rajasthan.

The day temperature recorded in Chandigarh was 19 degrees Celsius today, while it was 17.8 degrees Celsius in Ambala and 16.4 degrees Celsius in Hisar in Haryana.

Meerut recorded a day temperature of 18.2 degrees Celsius, while it was 20.2 degrees Celsius in Lucknow and 20.6 degrees Celsius in Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.

The IMD has predicted that there will be no more cold wave in Delhi till January 4 and there might be a further rise in temperatures.

Delhi will, however, continue to reel under cold weather conditions throughout the day, as predicted by the weather agency.

The city is likely to receive light rains and the sky will generally remain cloudy in the next week. (ANI)

