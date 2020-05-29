Monsoon likely to hit Kerala on June 1: IMD

New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): Anand Sharma, Deputy Director-General, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that the monsoon is likely to hit Kerala on June 1.

The IMD further predicted that thunderstorm with light rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Jhajjar, Kharkhoda, Gurugram, Palwal, Hathras, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Mujjafarnagar, Khatauli, Bijnor, and Nazibabad during the next two hours.

The downpour is also likely in adjoining areas of South, South-West, North-West Delhi, and Faridabad today.

Anand Sharma informed that due to the prevalence of Western Disturbance over Himalayan region, the northwestern parts of the country would have temperatures less than 40 degrees Celsius in the coming days.

Maharashtra's Vidarbha and some other areas of the state might have an isolated heat wave today, he added.

"We have said that monsoon will hit Kerala on 1st June, it's a good sign. First week is going to be good for west coast especially up to Maharashtra," he said.

"Heatwave has disappeared from the Northwest part of India. The temperature has come down and for the next 3 to 4 days, it is going to remain below 40 degrees Celsius. After a couple of days, there would be a slight increase in the temperature. In May end we would have pleasant weather," Sharma added.

The advance of the monsoon over Indian mainland is marked by monsoon onset over Kerala and is an important indicator characterising the transition from hot and dry season to a rainy season. As the monsoon progresses northward, relief from scorching summer temperatures is experienced over the areas. (ANI)

