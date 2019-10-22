Crop stubble burning continues in Punjab, this in Rajpur district, despite ban. [Photo/ANI]
More stubble burning recorded this year till Oct 21: PRSC

ANI | Updated: Oct 22, 2019 14:50 IST

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Expressing concern over the menace of increasing air pollution, Anid Sood, Head ACM division, Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC) on Tuesday said that more straw burning has been recorded this year.
"If we see the records from September 23 to October 21, the fire incidents have increased from the last year. So far, 3466 incidents have taken place. Last year, till Oct 21, it was 2575," he said while speaking to ANI in Ludhiana.
The Punjab remote center official also told ANI that Tarantara has been placed at the top of the list of fire incidents with 736 cases. Amritsar is second in the list with 597 cases followed by Patiala with 439 fire incidents.
In Ferozabadpur, around 311 fire incidents have been reported while in Gurudaspur around 239 stubble burning cases have been recorded.
Every year as farmers residing in Punjab and Haryana start burning leftover crop residue, the pollution in the national capital reaches the 'hazardous' category.
These poor farmers continue to practice stubble burning despite a ban, claiming that they are forced to do this as they have no other alternative. The farmers had also stated that there is an acute shortage of Happy Seeder Machines and the price of the machine is also not in their expenditure limit. (ANI)

