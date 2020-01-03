MP: Bhopal wakes up to dense fog, low visibility

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jan 3 (ANI): Dense to very dense fog was observed in isolated pockets over northern India including Madhya Pradesh on Friday morning said India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the weather body, dense to very dense fog was observed in isolated pockets over Punjab. Moderate fog in isolated pockets over Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh and Tripura at 5.30 am today.

In Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, Gwalior and Jabalpur, the temperatures were 14.4 degree Celsius, 11.4 degree Celsius and 15.6 degree Celsius, respectively.

Today at 5:30 am, Delhi temperature was recorded at 10.2 degrees Celsius while in Punjab's Amritsar it was 5.6 degrees Celsius, according to IMD.

A slight increase in temperature was observed in Haryana. In the morning, Ambala and Hisar recorded 8.6 and 6.8 degrees Celsius respectively.

In Bharaich in Uttar Pradesh the temperature went up to 14.6 degree Celsius. Lucknow recorded 14.6 degree Celsius, Gorakhpur 4.4 degree Celsius and Sultanpur 14.2 degree Celsius.

At least 19 trains are running late due to low visibility in the Northern Railway region.

The weather forecast agency has also predicted that Bhopal is likely to see fog in the mornings in the next week. (ANI)

