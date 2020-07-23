Mumbai rains: High tide of 4.52 meters expected today

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 (ANI): A high tide of 4.52 meters is expected at 1:43 pm today, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The financial capital and its suburbs are expected to see moderate to light showers throughout the day.

Konkan and some other regions of Maharashtra are also likely to be battered by rains, the MeT further predicted. (ANI)

