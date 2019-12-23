No respite from cold waves in northern India

New Delhi [India], Dec 23 (ANI): Cold wave conditions are likely to prevail over northern states for the next few days as the national capital and adjoining states continue to reel under chilling winters.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh will remain under the ambit of the cold wave on Monday.

The weather forecaster has also predicted that dense to very dense fog is likely to prevail over isolated places in eastern Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, south Assam and Meghalaya.

According to IMD's "All India Weather Warning Bulletin", scattered downpour accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning is likely over the eastern part of India between December 25-26.

"Squally weather very likely to prevail over the southeast Arabian Sea, southwest Arabian Sea and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean," reads IMD bulletin.

A few days back, Narnaul recorded a night temperature of two degrees below normal while the minimum temperature registered in Bhiwani was 5.9 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal.

In Punjab, Ludhiana was the coldest place recording a low of 4.8 degrees Celsius, down two notches against normal limits. Amritsar recorded a low of 7 degrees Celsius while Patiala's minimum settled at 7.4 degrees Celsius.

In Rajasthan, Churu emerged as the coldest place recording 4.9 degrees Celsius. The meteorological department said that the weather conditions are likely to continue tomorrow. (ANI)

