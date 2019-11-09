Representative Image
Representative Image

North coastal Odisha, WB likely to receive rainfall due to Cyclonic Storm 'Bulbul': IMD

ANI | Updated: Nov 09, 2019 09:33 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 9 (ANI): According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday, light to moderate rainfall is expected over north coastal districts of Odisha as the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Bulbul' has moved towards the northwest and adjoining the west-central Bay of Bengal.
The areas which fall under north coastal districts of Odisha are- Puri, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore and Jagatsinghpur districts.
The cyclone, thereafter, is very likely to re-curve northeastwards and expected to move fast and cross West Bengal - Bangladesh Coasts between Sagar Islands (West Bengal) and Khepupara (Bangladesh), across Sunderban delta by today evening or late at night.
The wind speed would be around of 110-120 Kmph gusting to 135 Kmph today over these areas.
Due to the prevalence of the cyclonic storm, a few areas over North and South 24 Paraganas and east Medinipur districts in the next six hours.
Gale wind speed reaching 140-150 kmph gusting to 165 kmph is prevailing over northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal around the system center.
"It is very likely to increase gradually and become 145-155 kmph gusting to 170 kmph by November 9 morning and decrease gradually thereafter," the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.
The fishing operations have been totally suspended over Odisha-West Bengal coasts till November 10. The fishermen have been advised not to venture into along and off Odisha-West Bengal coast till tomorrow.
Due to Cyclonic Storm 'Bulbul' damage to thatched houses, salt pens, power and communication lines are expected over coastal districts of north Odisha and West Bengal.
It has advised Coastal hutment dwellers to move to safer places and mobilise evacuation from coastal areas of South and North 24 Parganas.
The organisation has advised people in affected areas to remain indoors and has urged local authorities of both the states to regulate rail and road traffic to be regulated. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 09:00 IST

Delhi air quality remains very poor for second consecutive day,...

New Delhi [India], Nov 9 (ANI): The air quality of the national capital remained under the 'very poor' category for the second consecutive day on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 14:27 IST

Extinct Australian fish back from the dead after 20 years!

Sydney [Australia], Nov 8 (Xinhua/ANI): A rare Australian fish thought to be extinct for over 20 years, appears to have been found during a lake recovery project in the eastern state of Victoria.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 09:54 IST

Delhi: AQI plunges to 'very poor' again

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Despite receiving showers, Delhi's air quality again plunged to 'very poor' on Friday with an Air Quality Index of 348, said System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 15:21 IST

Delhi: No respite from pollution after drizzle, air quality remains poor

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Drizzle on Thursday afternoon came with a hope that it will reduce the pollution level in the national capital; however the pollution charts did not project any relief for the residents.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 12:18 IST

Punjab: Farmers continue to burn crop residue in Ludhiana...

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Farmers continued to burn crop residue in the Talwara area of Punjab on Thursday despite District Administration taking strict measures against the rising cases of stubble burning in Punjab.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 11:55 IST

Delhi Pollution leads to formation of foam on river Yamuna

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Post Diwali, the national capital and its adjoining regions have been experiencing a severe pollution crisis. The situation has become so grave that not only the air, even the water bodies situated in Delhi such as the Yamuna river near Kalindi Kunj area have become com

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 11:47 IST

'Cyclone Bulbul may not touch Odisha coast, light rainfall predicted'

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Amid the prediction of Cyclone Bulbul, to intensify and trigger rainfall, the Odisha government on Wednesday issued a warning asking fishermen not to venture into the sea for the next few days.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 09:11 IST

Delhi air quality remains 'poor' for second consecutive day, AQI at 283

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): The air quality in Delhi remained in the 'poor category' for the second consecutive day on Thursday, said System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 08:47 IST

Delhi gets slight relief from choking as air quality improved to 'poor'

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): After an extended bout of hazardous levels of pollution, the air quality in the national capital and its adjoining areas on Wednesday fell in the 'poor category' due to positive influence of high-speed winds.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 14:30 IST

Uttarakhand CM urges public to avoid single-use plastic, takes...

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): In a bid to create awareness among the masses about the ill effects of single-use plastic, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday took part in a human chain.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 09:28 IST

Air pollution slightly less in Delhi, but concerns persist

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): The past 24 hours have brought some relief to the people residing in the national capital and its adjoining areas such as Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad as the air quality index (AQI) on Tuesday slightly improved from 'severe' to 'very poor' category in Del

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 20:24 IST

Researchers develop new system to counter 'Climate Change'

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 3 (ANI): Researchers have come up with a new system to remove carbon-dioxide efficiently from the air and this can prove as a significant tool in the battle against climate change. The new system can work on the gas at virtually any concentration level, even down to the roug

Read More
iocl