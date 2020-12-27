North-East India observes moderate fog in isolated pockets

New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): Amid the cold wave, North-East India has observed moderate fog in isolated pockets on Sunday morning.



According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), moderate fog observed in isolated pockets in Uttrakhand, east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura today morning.

Dense fog shrouded Ludhiana which led to poor visibility in the city. Talking about visibility in the cities due to fog was recorded as 25 metre in Amritsar, Patiala and Ambala, said IMD.

Bareilly and Dibrugarh recorded visibility at 200 metres. Lucknow, Bhagalpur, Purnea, Tezpur, Kailasahar recorded visibility at 500 metres. (ANI)

