North India becomes winter wonderland with snowfall in several hilly states

New Delhi [India], Dec 14 (ANI): Normal life remained paralyzed on Saturday in several parts of hilly areas in northern India due to heavy snowfall over the past couple of days.

Some of the popular places such as Pithoragarh in Uttarkhand, Doda in Jammu and Kashmir and Lahaul-Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh are covered in a thick cover of snow, making these places perfect for tourists looking for snow.

In Pithoragarh, the roads were blocked due to the knee-deep snow, causing trouble for locals.

Even the roofs of the houses and the trees were sparkling in white colour, shrouded in a thick snow blanket.







Many netizens hopped on to Twitter to share magnificent photos of the picturesque tourist spots that have turned into nothing less than a winter wonderland.

The photos and videos shared by locals and tourists looked breathtaking.



According to Skymet, a weather forecasting agency, the weather system will move away and the remnants of the system will continue to give isolated rain and snow in the higher reaches of the Western Himalayas.

The organisation also stated that avalanches, landslides and mudslides are likely to hit Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

"Major highways like the Jammu-Srinagar may get blocked due to the snowfall. Travelers should take extra precaution while heading to the popular hill station of Srinagar, Shimla, Manali and Nainital. The Zoji La pass which had opened for tourists after a long time might get blocked once again," the agency said. (ANI)