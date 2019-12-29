North India shivers in cold, temp likely to rise from tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Dec 29 (ANI): The minimum temperatures of the northern states along with north-western states are likely to increase from Monday due to the change in the direction of winds, predicted Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) regional forecasting center.

"Today in most of the places in Delhi-NCR, the temperature was between 3 to degrees Celsius. As compared to yesterday, the minimum temperatures have slightly increased in most of the places. Yesterday, there were severe cold wave conditions but today it was only cold wave condition since morning," he told ANI.

"From tomorrow onwards, the minimum temperature would further increase due to the change in the wind speed. The direction of wind speed is likely to change from Northesly to Easterly. People will feel the change from tomorrow. The cold weather conditions will further improve from tomorrow onwards, he said.

The weatherman also informed ANI that on Saturday morning minimum temperature in Sikar in Rajasthan was recorded at 0 degrees Celsius while in Hisar, the temperature was around 0.2 degrees Celsius. "The conditions of these two places would also improve from tomorrow onwards due to the change in the wind speed."

He further predicted that dense to very dense fog is likely to engulf some pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi.

"The thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely at isolated places over Marathwada." (ANI)

