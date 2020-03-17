North-west India likely to be dry for next 2 days: IMD

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Dry weather is likely to prevail over the Western Himalayan region and Northwest India during the next 2-3 days, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.

The weatherman further predicted that states such as Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim and Jharkhand are likely to receive scattered rainfall from March 18 to 20.

"Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall activity is very likely over Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha from March 17 to March 20," the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

The thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, hail and gusty wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph is also likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand on March 19-20," the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

The fog will engulf Delhi for the next two days but the sky will become clear later in the day. The temperature in the capital would oscillate between 14 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius. (ANI)

