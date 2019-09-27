Protesters in Bhubaneswar demanding urgent action on climate change [Photo/ANI]
Protesters in Bhubaneswar demanding urgent action on climate change [Photo/ANI]

Odisha: Awareness campaign on climate change organised in Bhubaneswar

ANI | Updated: Sep 27, 2019 13:58 IST

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Scores of people including school children gathered near Ram temple in Bhubaneswar to participate in the foot march awareness campaign demanding the government to take urgent action on climate change.
The campaign 'Global Climate Protest' was launched by the 'Unmukt Foundation' in collaboration with 'GO Green Army' in the city from the famous Ram Temple to Master canteen. This is in lieu of the global climate strikes, which are taking place in more than 150 countries.
The protesters, who walked for around 2 kilometres, were heard sloganeering by holding placards with the messages such - "No to Fossil Fuel, Save the Mother Earth and No destruction in the name of development."
"We are doing this in order to protect our environment. Our country is getting destroyed in the name of development. We want the people and the government to take requisite measures to protect the environment. And this his how we can save human life on earth," one of the protestors said.
"If one looks closely, most of the carbon emission on earth is by 100 companies. They are also responsible for global warming. Bringing change in an individual's lifestyle alone is not going to help the environment. We are protesting to save the planet Earth," another protester Sangham Mitra Jana said.
Notably, the march was taken out just days after sixteen youth activists including India's Ridhima Pandey and Swedish Greta Thunberg filed an "official complaint" before the United Nations Committee demanding the organisation to order member states to take actions for protecting children from the "devastating impacts" of climate change.
According to a statement by UNICEF, the complaint was filed through the Third Optional Protocol to the Convention on the Right of the Child, a voluntary mechanism which allows children or adults on their behalf to appeal directly to the United Nations for help if a country that has ratified the Protocol fails to provide a remedy for a rights violation. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 19:05 IST

Study says plastic teabags release microscopic particles into tea

Washington DC [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): While the world is trying to reduce plastic pollution which has become one of the most pressing environmental issues, researches have found that microscopic particles from plastic teabags can also have a direct impact on our health.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 15:44 IST

TN: 100 kg of plastic carry bags seized during raids in Madurai...

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Raids were carried out across flower market here today and around 100 kgs of plastic bags, which were banned in the state, was seized, police said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 17:18 IST

Tibetan women commit to protecting their environment on World Rivers Day

McLeod Ganj (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): The Women's Environment and Development Desk of the Tibetan Women's Association (TWA) celebrated the World Rivers Day here at the Main Square. The theme of the celebration was -- The 5 great rivers of Tibet.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 13:30 IST

Int'l Coastal Clean-up Day: Thousands of volunteers clean up...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): People from all walks of life in Chennai gathered at the Edward Elliot's Beach to participate in the cleanup drive on the occasion of International Coastal Clean-up Day (ICCD) on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 13:15 IST

K'taka: Indian Coast Guard conducts beach cleaning campaign in Karwar

Uttara Kannada (Karnataka) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): On World Cleanup Day, members of the Indian Coast Guard conducted beach cleaning campaign at various beaches in Karwar here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 12:23 IST

Delhi: Cleanliness drive organised at Yamuna ghat on World Cleanup Day

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Ahead of the Namami Gange project, a cleanliness drive was organised at Yamuna ghat near Kalindi Kunj on World Cleanup Day on Saturday in which many young volunteers participated.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 11:39 IST

International Coastal Cleanup Day: Massive beach cleaning drive...

Puri (Odisha) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Thousands of volunteers from across the country on Saturday gathered here to participate in the massive beach cleanup drive on the occasion of International Coastal Cleanup Day (ICCD) on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 16:12 IST

How movement against single-use plastic is gaining strength

New Delhi (India), Sept 19 (ANI): India produces 26,000 tonnes of plastic every single day out of which over 10,000 tonnes remain uncollected!

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 12:14 IST

Railway installs plastic bottle crushing machine in Mumbai...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): In an eco-friendly bid, the Western Railway for the first time has installed a PET (polyethylene terephthalate) bottle crushing machine in Mumbai Rajdhani Express.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 23:41 IST

Delhi: Induction of electronic vehicles may lead to reduction in...

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Induction of electronic vehicles in Delhi's transportation fleet will lead to a possible reduction in air pollution, according to a report released on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 08:58 IST

AP's Krishna leads fight against single-use plastic

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi may have given a clarion call to shun single-use plastic last month, but Krishna district administration has been working on a plan to promote the use of cloth and jute bags as an alternative for the last two months. Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 06:58 IST

Study says pollution is ruining ecosystem too

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): Not only humans but plants and insects are also getting adversely affected by the high levels of pollution of major metropolitan cities of the planet, claims a study.

Read More
iocl