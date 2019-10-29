Mini marathon organised in Odisha to create awareness about Cyclone. [Photo/ANI]
Mini marathon organised in Odisha to create awareness about Cyclone. [Photo/ANI]

Odisha govt organises mini marathon to create awareness about disaster management

ANI | Updated: Oct 29, 2019 12:44 IST

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Odisha State Disaster Management Authority in collaboration with the Department of Sports and Youth Services on Tuesday organised a mini-marathon to create awareness on disaster reduction and disaster management among the masses.
Each year, the state government organises such events to remind people about the 1999 Odisha cyclone which was the most intense recorded tropical cyclone in the North Indian Ocean and had caused massive destruction in the region. Nearly 10,000 people lost their lives in then cyclone fury.
"20 years back, many lives were lost in a super cyclone. People at that time were not aware of how to cope up with the cyclone. On this day, each year, we assemble and remind ourselves to work efficiently to reduce the impact of the disaster on community and minimised the disaster," said PK Jena, Special Relief Commissioner Odisha.
Revenue Minister of Odisha, Sudam Marandi talking on the issue told ANI that all the state officials are well equipped and trained to combat the natural disasters anytime.
"We now have new technologically, which alerts us about the heavy rainfall, cyclone etc. Our state officials are all trained to battle the disaster. During Fany also, we have done a lot of restoration and rehabilitation work. Such events help to make people aware of the natural disaster and how to tackle it. We also conduct orientation programmes in villages as well as cities."
Notably, a couple of school students also took part in the mini-marathon and expressed happiness after gaining knowledge about the do's and dont's during the cyclone.
"I met a lot of new people today during the event, I have also gained lot of knowledge about the natural disaster, its causes and how we can reduce it. In Odisha, the population is increasing, so such kind of programmes are relevant for the local community," said Laxmipriya, a school student. (ANI)

