Odisha: Miniature artist creates 'Welcome 2020' to raise awareness about non-biodegradable waste

Khordha (Odisha) [India], Dec 31 (ANI): In order to create awareness about non-biodegradable waste in the country, a miniature artist from Odisha's Khordha scripted -- Welcome 2020 -- artistically inside a glass bottle using waste plastic fibre.

L Eswar Rao, the artist who belongs to Jatni, a small village in the district, has been making these miniature art pieces for the last 25 years.

"It took me four days to complete the art. I wanted to do something different to wish people a happy new year," Rao told ANI on Tuesday.

"I used different kinds of waste materials like fibre, paper and plastic. It will be really great if other people also make some unique structures using non-biodegradable waste and keep it inside their house," added.

He further said he has made over 2,800 pieces so far and also has a museum called 'World Wonder Museum' which exhibits his crafts. (ANI)