Odisha: Organisers eye environmental awareness through 46-feet tall bio-degradable Ganesha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): With the festival of Ganesha Chaturthi around the corner, organisers of a grand 'Ganeshotsav' in Odisha's capital city have decided to spread the message of environment conservation through a 46-feet tall bio-degradable idol of the one tusked God.

Joining in the race of outdoing each-other with the grandest celebrations and tallest idols, Bhubaneshwar's Winner Association is coming with a 46 feet tall structure of the diety made completely out of bio-degradable material that would mix in the soil after the customary immersion on the last day of the festival.

Elaborating on the innovative idea, association secretary Nirajkumar Sahu told ANI, "Each year we try to install the tallest idol of Lord Ganesha in Odisha. Last year our idol was of 42 feet and this year it is 46 feet tall. We have used bio-degradable material to build this idol. On the day of Ganesh Chaturthi, water will be sprayed on this tall idol which will get mixed with the existing soil on the ground".

"Through such idols we not only focus on bringing an attractive and magnificent 'Ganesha' for the followers but also want all devotees to take home the message of conserving our environment", he added.

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi is a Hindu festival marking the birth of Ganesha and will be celebrated on September 3 this year. The festival is marked with the installation of Ganesha idols privately in homes, or publicly in elaborate pandals. (ANI)

