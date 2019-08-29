A 46-feet tall biodegradable Ganesha idol being installed in Bhubaneshwar for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. [Photo/ANI]
A 46-feet tall biodegradable Ganesha idol being installed in Bhubaneshwar for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. [Photo/ANI]

Odisha: Organisers eye environmental awareness through 46-feet tall bio-degradable Ganesha

ANI | Updated: Aug 29, 2019 16:44 IST

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): With the festival of Ganesha Chaturthi around the corner, organisers of a grand 'Ganeshotsav' in Odisha's capital city have decided to spread the message of environment conservation through a 46-feet tall bio-degradable idol of the one tusked God.
Joining in the race of outdoing each-other with the grandest celebrations and tallest idols, Bhubaneshwar's Winner Association is coming with a 46 feet tall structure of the diety made completely out of bio-degradable material that would mix in the soil after the customary immersion on the last day of the festival.
Elaborating on the innovative idea, association secretary Nirajkumar Sahu told ANI, "Each year we try to install the tallest idol of Lord Ganesha in Odisha. Last year our idol was of 42 feet and this year it is 46 feet tall. We have used bio-degradable material to build this idol. On the day of Ganesh Chaturthi, water will be sprayed on this tall idol which will get mixed with the existing soil on the ground".
"Through such idols we not only focus on bringing an attractive and magnificent 'Ganesha' for the followers but also want all devotees to take home the message of conserving our environment", he added.
Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi is a Hindu festival marking the birth of Ganesha and will be celebrated on September 3 this year. The festival is marked with the installation of Ganesha idols privately in homes, or publicly in elaborate pandals. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 15:36 IST

'India's horticulture crop output rises 0.7 per cent to 313.85...

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): The total horticulture production of the country is estimated to be 313.85 million tonnes which is 0.69 per cent higher than the horticulture production in 2017-18.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 14:14 IST

Every drop counts

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): In the next few years, several states of the country will feel that they have been sentenced to hydrological poverty. Such a situation was evident in a number of areas this year, particularly during the summer season.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 13:24 IST

Amit Shah flags off first fleet of eco-friendly electric buses...

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): The ride in public transport buses in Ahmedabad will now be smoother and eco-friendly as Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the afternoon today flagged off the first fleet of eco-friendly electric buses in the city.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 12:58 IST

Greater Noida gets its first electric car charging station

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): With an aim to put an end to the constant battle against air pollution and encourage people to ditch petrol-based and use electric vehicles, the Indian Oil in collaboration with National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has set up an electric vehicl

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 11:49 IST

Artists, buyers gear up for eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi

Rameswaram/Moradabad (Tamil Nadu/UP) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): The festival Ganesh Chaturthi is yet to arrive and people across the country are already immersed in religious fervour. But this year, artisans are stealing the limelight as they are adopting creative eco-friendly ways of making Lord Ganes

Read More
iocl