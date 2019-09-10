Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday inaugurated “Tribal World Outlet” (Adisha) in Bhubaneswar. (Photo/ANI)
Odisha: Patnaik Inaugurates "Tribal World Outlet" to promote tribal products

ANI | Updated: Sep 10, 2019 07:54 IST

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday inaugurated "Tribal World Outlet" (Adisha) in order to promote tribal products on large scale here.

“To facilitate the marketing of Tribal products like minor forest produce, surplus agricultural produces, handicrafts , handlooms , arts , jewellery , spices, paintings, food items etc TDCCOL has 11 exclusive tribal world outlets in 6 districts in the state apart from a dedicated mobile shop i.e. Tribal on Wheels,” said press release from TDCCOL. 

Minister of Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) development, Jagannath Saraka along with several other Bhubaneswar BJD MLAs was present on this occasion.
Adisha (Adibasi Odisha) is set by the Development Co-operative Corporation Ltd, an Apex Co-operative under SC and ST development department government of Odisha (TDCCOL).
TDCCOL has 11 exclusive Tribal World Outlets in 6 districts in the state. (ANI)

