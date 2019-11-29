Odisha: Rally against climate change organised in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Scores of people, including school and college students, participated in a rally on Friday demanding government action over the emerging environmental concerns and urging for declaration of a "climate emergency".

The campaign was organised by city-based NGO 'Unmukt Foundation' wherein school children also participated in the cultural programmes.

The protestors were seen with placards that read, 'Respect your mother earth' and 'Let's save the environment and stop pollution'.

"We are organising this rally because our government is not taking any action. UN's latest report says we have failed immensely in fighting climate change. Leaders have failed us. They are not taking any action against carbon emission. We want the government to declare a climate emergency," co-founder of Unmukt Foundation Shweta Agrawal said.

"We have even made a memorandum to save our environment and reduce carbon footprint," she added.

Nidhi Dhawan, a teacher present at the rally, said, "I sincerely believe that education is all about future and these children are the future. If children are not the green warriors then we have little hope for the future. They have to be conscious of the climate and save the environment in their own ways."

"We are using newspapers instead of plastics to wrap gifts. We do not carry plastic bottles. These small steps can bring awareness in the children,"she added.

"Our world is being polluted which is affecting us, so we should stop pollution. Save life, save earth and dream green,'' Medhansi a student of class II said.

In the forthcoming 25th Conference of Parties (COP) convened by United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) India will focus on working towards protecting the long-term development interests towards climate protection, a government statement had said.

India's leadership on climate change has been evident and well recognised across the globe. (ANI)

