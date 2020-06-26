Odisha receives 26 pc higher rainfall in June: IMD

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 26 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday confirmed that Odisha has received 26 per cent higher rainfall than the normal.

Odisha has received 208.33 mm rainfall, 26 per cent higher between June 1 and June 25 whereas the normal rainfall is around 165.5 mm.

Odisha IMD Director HR Biswas said, "Koraput district has received the highest rainfall followed by Angul, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur districts. 25 districts have received normal rainfall whereas five coastal were deficient between June 1 to June 25. Rainfall is expected in some districts during the next 24 hours."

"In some areas, we might have weak monsoon conditions as the monsoon trough from Rajasthan to Bihar has moved northwards," Biswas said.

On Friday, partly cloudy skies are expected in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, he added. (ANI)

