Parts of Rajasthan, Haryana likely to receive rains: IMD

New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): Some of the parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi are likely to receive rainfall in the next few hours, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Sadulpur, Pilani, Kaithal, Palwal, Manesar, Sohana, Gurugram & light rain/drizzle would occur over isolated places of South, Southwest Delhi, Jattari, Aurangabad during the next 2 hours," the IMD tweeted in the afternoon today.

According to the MeT department, the capital city along with its neighbouring states such as Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are likely to receive rains for the next 2-3 days.

It has further predicted that heavy downpour is likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, south Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal and south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe. (ANI)

