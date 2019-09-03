Plastic ban in Lucknow: Police tightens action against defaulters

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sep 3 (ANI): If someone walks down a street holding plastic bag in Lucknow, chances are high that their wallet will be at least Rs 500 lighter.

Authorities here have begun a crackdown on single-use plastic items after the ban on them from September 1. The officials on Monday seized a truck loaded with plastic cutlery and items made up of thermocol.

A fine of Rs 25,000 was imposed on the driver for transporting the banned items.

Besides, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation also seized stocks of plastic polythenes and thermocol plates from local food stalls after the imposition of ban on plastic materials.

A raid was also conducted at a hotel in Nirhai area of Lucknow where 20 kilograms of plastic was seized by the police. A hefty fine has been imposed on the hotel owner and an investigation into the matter is underway.

"As per the new order by Uttar Pradesh government, polyethylene bags along with plastic glasses, plates and spoons have been banned. Thermocol too is banned as it also pollutes the environment and cannot be recycled," said Indramani Tripathi, Lucknow Municipal Commissioner.

"We are also working to spread awareness among the masses pertaining to single-use plastic. We are encouraging them to shun plastic bags to save the environment. Garbage collectors have been asked to warn people who are using plastic bags to dump the waste. The local will be penalised if found flouting ban and the garbage will not be oicked up from their houses," he added.

The ban on use of plastic was implemented just days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech and his monthly radio address 'Mann ki Baat', appealed to people against using plastic to protect the environment.

According to the United Nations, about 47 per cent of the plastic waste generated globally, came from multi-layered packaging waste. Nearly half came from Asia.

It is worth noting that globally, just 9 per cent of the plastic is recycled, about 12 per cent incinerated and 79 per cent ends up in landfills, a report by UNEP 2018 highlighted. The organization also found that in India, however, about 60 per cent of plastics get recycled as per estimates but most of it is downcycled, which means polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is not recycled to PET but to a low-value product. (ANI)

