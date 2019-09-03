Pile of plastic products lying in Lucknow. [Photo/ANI]
Pile of plastic products lying in Lucknow. [Photo/ANI]

Plastic ban in Lucknow: Police tightens action against defaulters

ANI | Updated: Sep 03, 2019 13:44 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sep 3 (ANI): If someone walks down a street holding plastic bag in Lucknow, chances are high that their wallet will be at least Rs 500 lighter.
Authorities here have begun a crackdown on single-use plastic items after the ban on them from September 1. The officials on Monday seized a truck loaded with plastic cutlery and items made up of thermocol.
A fine of Rs 25,000 was imposed on the driver for transporting the banned items.
Besides, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation also seized stocks of plastic polythenes and thermocol plates from local food stalls after the imposition of ban on plastic materials.
A raid was also conducted at a hotel in Nirhai area of Lucknow where 20 kilograms of plastic was seized by the police. A hefty fine has been imposed on the hotel owner and an investigation into the matter is underway.
"As per the new order by Uttar Pradesh government, polyethylene bags along with plastic glasses, plates and spoons have been banned. Thermocol too is banned as it also pollutes the environment and cannot be recycled," said Indramani Tripathi, Lucknow Municipal Commissioner.
"We are also working to spread awareness among the masses pertaining to single-use plastic. We are encouraging them to shun plastic bags to save the environment. Garbage collectors have been asked to warn people who are using plastic bags to dump the waste. The local will be penalised if found flouting ban and the garbage will not be oicked up from their houses," he added.
The ban on use of plastic was implemented just days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech and his monthly radio address 'Mann ki Baat', appealed to people against using plastic to protect the environment.
According to the United Nations, about 47 per cent of the plastic waste generated globally, came from multi-layered packaging waste. Nearly half came from Asia.
It is worth noting that globally, just 9 per cent of the plastic is recycled, about 12 per cent incinerated and 79 per cent ends up in landfills, a report by UNEP 2018 highlighted. The organization also found that in India, however, about 60 per cent of plastics get recycled as per estimates but most of it is downcycled, which means polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is not recycled to PET but to a low-value product. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 20:03 IST

K'taka: Sadhguru to ride 3,500km from Talacauvery to create...

Talacauvery (Karnataka) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru will ride from Talacauvery starting on 3rd September traversing the Cauvery basin covering around 3500 km.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 18:06 IST

Andhra: Devotees make Ganesh idol of sugarcane in Krishna district

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Ganesh Mandal in Nandigama town here have prepared a Ganesh idol made of 3 tonnes of sugarcane.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 18:56 IST

Researchers uncover reason behind major mass extinction of Earth

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 1 (ANI): Around 420 million years back in the pre-historic Silurian Period, Earth suffered a major mass extinction, which wiped out almost 23 per cent of the marine life.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 11:40 IST

Indigenous communities not given their due for conserving forests: UNCCD

New Delhi [India], Sep 1 (ANI): Despite being conserving the forests globally, indigenous people almost never get their due, a report by United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 10:47 IST

305 million African children will be living in acute poverty by...

New Delhi [India], Sep 1 (ANI): Around 55 per cent or 305 million of the world's children living in poverty (on less than 1.90 dollars per day) will be in Africa by 2030, claimed an August 2019 report by British think tank Overseas Development Institute (ODI).

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 23:18 IST

Researchers uncover the reason behind heat waves in Europe,...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): Of late, frequent heat waves have been recorded in the European continent and Northeast Asia. This soar in mercury can pose negative impacts on human health, agriculture, and natural environments.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 16:46 IST

Deforestation in Amazon forest affecting Brazil's climate: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): It has been found in a recent study that deforestation in the Amazon forest has a significant impact on Brazil's local climate.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 09:42 IST

Extreme weather, population growth to cause water, food scarcity...

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Extreme hot and dry climate conditions coupled with population explosion is likely to cause water and food scarcity for up to 250 million people residing near the Nile, the world's longest river, according to a study published in Earth's Future, a journal of the Americ

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 21:55 IST

Sea anemones are ingesting plastic microfibers: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 30 (ANI): Tiny fragments of plastic in the ocean are consumed by sea anemones along with their food, and bleached anemones retain these microfibers longer than healthy ones, researchers have found.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 16:25 IST

Imphal: Man quits job, dedicates 17 years to plant 300-acre forest

Imphal (Manipur) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): A man from Uripok Khaidem Leikai area in Imphal West has quit his job to devote his life to environmental causes and has replanted a 300-acre forest all by himself over a span of 17 years.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 16:15 IST

Girls with Down syndrome make eco-friendly Ganesh idols in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): In a bid to promote environment-friendly idols of Ganesha for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival, 56 girls born with Down Syndrome are making eco-friendly Ganpati idols with tulsi seeds here at an NGO.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 11:32 IST

India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Taking forward the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Swachh Bharat' campaign, India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free.

Read More
iocl