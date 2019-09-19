ndian Railway has installed a PET bottle crushing machine in the LHB pantry car [Photo/Twitter]
Railway installs plastic bottle crushing machine in Mumbai Rajdhani Express

ANI | Updated: Sep 19, 2019 13:08 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): In an eco-friendly bid, the Western Railway for the first time has installed a PET (polyethylene terephthalate) bottle crushing machine in Mumbai Rajdhani Express.
Mumbai Rajdhani is a super fast express train of Rajdhani class that runs between Mumbai Central and New Delhi.
The PET bottle crusher machine was installed in the train as part of the Indian Railways' Swachch Bharat and Go Green missions and ties in with the ban of single-use plastic imposed by the Centre.
This machine can crush up to 3000 bottles per day and is capable of recycling 90 per cent PET waste bottles at the source.
Moreover, these machines can accept all types of PET bottles from 200 ml to 2.5 litres capacity and has an internal storage bin of approx 20 litres which is equivalent to 1500 bottles.
The move by the Western Railway of installing a PET bottle crushing machine is expected to reduce carbon footprints by 100 per cent recycling and will also avoid littering in landfill from bottle waste.
During the address to the nation on the Independence Day from Red Fort last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched for freedom of India from single-use plastic."Can we free India from single-use plastic? The time for implementing such an idea has come. My teams will be mobilised to work in this direction. Let a significant step be made on October 2."
On March 27, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change had also amended the Plastic Waste Management Rules (2016). As per the new law, manufacturers, suppliers, and sellers of plastic (and plastic products) across the country will now be required to phase out plastic made products within a span of two years. (ANI)

