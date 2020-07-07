Rain lashes parts of Delhi

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Rainfall lashed Delhi on Tuesday afternoon as predicted by India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"Thunderstorm with rain would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi, Ayanagar, Ghaziabad, Sahaswan, Kasganj, Sambhal, Moradabad, Amroha, Narwana, Garhmuketswar during the next 2 hours," IMD had tweeted.

According to the MeT department, states such as Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are likely to receive heavy rainfall tomorrow.

It further stated that strong winds (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) very likely over southwest and westcentral Arabian Sea; (speed reaching 45-55 kmph) likely over northwest and eastcentral, northeast Arabian Sea along and off Gujarat coast.

The fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea in these areas. (ANI)

