Rain likely in Punjab, Haryana on Dec 12: IMD

New Delhi [India], Dec 6 (ANI): Widespread rain and thunderstorms are likely in Punjab and Haryana on December 12 due to the prevalence of fresh active western disturbance over the Western Himalayas, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.

IMD further stated in its All India Weather Bulletin that even Uttar Pradesh and the adjoining areas of north Madhya Pradesh and Bihar are likely to receive heavy rain due to the changing weather system of the northern part of India.

The IMD further predicted that today heavy downpour is likely over South Coastal Tamil Nadu.

Dense fog is very likely in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, south Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

In Delhi today, there will be fog with the minimum and maximum temperature hovering around 8 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius. (ANI)

