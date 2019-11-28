Representative image
Representative image

Relief for Delhiites as air quality improves after mild showers

ANI | Updated: Nov 28, 2019 10:47 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): In a major relief for the people in the national capital, the air quality improved to "moderate" and even "satisfactory" at some places on Thursday, a day after mild showers were witnessed across the city.
According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), major pollutants PM 10 and PM 2.5 were both at 92 in Dhirpur area.
The air quality index standards for PM 10 and PM 2.5 at Lodhi was at 105 and 86, respectively. The same was 110 and 90 at IIT, Delhi, and 123 and 158 at Delhi University.
In Chandni Chowk, one of the most crowded areas of the capital, the AQI was 151 while the same was 110 at the airport, both of which fall under 'moderate' category.
In Haryana's Gurugram the AQI docked at 109 this morning.
Last week, as many as 400 fire personnel were deployed to spray over five lakh litres of water in the city in a bid to tackle air pollution.
The national capital region has been reeling under harmful levels of air pollution ever since Diwali, majorly owing to stubble burning in the neighbouring states of Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.
An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 is 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 is marked as 'severe/hazardous'. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 10:53 IST

Himachal Pradesh: Snowfall paints Lahaul-Spiti, Narkanda white,...

Lahaul-Spiti (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Picturesque tourist destinations of Himachal Pradesh such as Lahaul-Spiti and Narkanda were wrapped in a blanket of snow on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 09:51 IST

Delhi breathes easy after weeks as air quality improves

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): As Delhi's air quality improved to the 'moderate' category on Thursday, the people residing in the capital city breathed a sigh of relief.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 13:39 IST

Cabinet clears India's stance for next week's UN climate meet

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the negotiating stand of India at the forthcoming 25th Conference of Parties (COP) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 11:12 IST

Kinnaur receives fresh snow, schools closed

Kinnaur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Reckong Peo in Kinnaur district is covered with snow due to a drop in temperatures on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 09:09 IST

Delhi: Air quality improves to 'moderate'

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI): The air quality in some of the areas of the national capital have improved to the moderate category while some regions still remain engulfed in the poor air quality.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 13:40 IST

Air quality in Noida, Greater Noida remains 'poor': CPCB

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): The air quality of Noida and Greater Noida on Tuesday remained in the 'poor' category for the second consecutive day with Air Quality Index (AQI) docking at 270 and 271, said Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 10:24 IST

Delhi: Air quality remains 'poor' despite early morning drizzle

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI): The air quality of Delhi on Tuesday remained in the 'poor' category for the second consecutive day with overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 242 with PM10 at 157 and PM2.5 at 70 at 9 am, said System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 09:25 IST

Thunderstorm with lightning likely to occur in J&K, Himachal Pradesh: IMD

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Due to the prevalence of Western Disturbance as a trough, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday and Wednesday (November 26 and 27), according to the India Meteorologic

Read More

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 09:31 IST

Delhi air quality shows slight improvement with overall AQI at...

New Delhi [India], Nov 24 (ANI): Delhi gasped for breath on yet another day as the Air Quality Index (AQI) was in the 'poor' category, even though it recorded a slight improvement on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 11:54 IST

Drawing contest held in Shimla to educate masses about Indian...

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Nov 23 (ANI): A painting competition was organised in Shimla, the Queen of Hills, to create awareness amongst youngsters about the environment, the Indian Constitution and the menace of drugs.

Read More

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 09:51 IST

Delhi gasps for breath, AQI remains in 'very poor' category

New Delhi [India], Nov 23 (ANI): People residing in the national capital were breathing polluted air for the third consecutive day on Saturday with overall AQI at 326, which falls in the 'very poor' category, at 9 in the morning.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 16:54 IST

Will take less time to reduce air pollution in Delhi than China...

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar in his address on Friday to Lok Sabha expressed confidence that the government will take less time to reduce air pollution in Delhi than China took to do so in Beijing.

Read More
iocl