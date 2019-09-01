The team's new and surprising findings confirmed their original hypothesis that the extinction record might be driven by a decline of ocean oxygenation.
The team's new and surprising findings confirmed their original hypothesis that the extinction record might be driven by a decline of ocean oxygenation.

Researchers uncover reason behind major mass extinction of Earth

ANI | Updated: Sep 01, 2019 18:56 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 1 (ANI): Around 420 million years back in the pre-historic Silurian Period, Earth suffered a major mass extinction, which wiped out almost 23 per cent of the marine life.
However, the reason behind this major mass extinction of Earth, which always remained a mystery, has now been unravelled by researchers. They have found an answer to this event considered as one of the ten most dramatic extinctions in Earth's history.
Referred to by scientists as the Lau/Kozlowskii extinction, it was triggered by an all-too-familiar culprit: rapid and widespread depletion of oxygen in the global oceans.
The findings of the study were published in the journal -- Geology and the study was conducted by researchers from Florida State University.
Unlike other famous mass extinctions that can be tidily linked to discrete, apocalyptic calamities like meteor impacts or volcanic eruptions, there was no known, spectacularly destructive event responsible for the Lau/Kozlowskii extinction.
"This makes it one of the few extinction events that is comparable to the large-scale declines in biodiversity currently happening today, and a valuable window into future climate scenarios," said study co-author Seth Young, an assistant professor in the Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Science.
Scientists have long been aware of the Lau/Kozlowskii extinction as well as a related disruption in Earth's carbon cycle during, which the burial of enormous amount of organic matter caused significant climate and environmental changes. But the link and timing between these two associated events -- the extinction preceded the carbon cycle disruption by more than a hundred thousand years -- remained stubbornly opaque.
"It has never been clearly understood how this timing of events could be linked to a climate perturbation, or whether there was direct evidence linking widespread low-oxygen conditions to the extinction," said Chelsie Bowman, FSU doctoral student, who led the study.
Researchers used advanced geochemical methods including thallium isotope, manganese concentration, and sulfur isotope measurements from important sites in Latvia and Sweden to reconstruct a timeline of ocean deoxygenation with relation to the Lau/Kozlowskii extinction and subsequent changes to the global carbon cycle.
The team's new and surprising findings confirmed their original hypothesis that the extinction record might be driven by a decline of ocean oxygenation.
Their multiproxy measurements established a clear connection between the steady creep of deoxygenated waters and the step-wise nature of the extinction event -- its start in communities of deep-water organisms and eventual spread to shallow-water organisms. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 11:40 IST

Indigenous communities not given their due for conserving forests: UNCCD

New Delhi [India], Sep 1 (ANI): Despite being conserving the forests globally, indigenous people almost never get their due, a report by United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 10:47 IST

305 million African children will be living in acute poverty by...

New Delhi [India], Sep 1 (ANI): Around 55 per cent or 305 million of the world's children living in poverty (on less than 1.90 dollars per day) will be in Africa by 2030, claimed an August 2019 report by British think tank Overseas Development Institute (ODI).

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 23:18 IST

Researchers uncover the reason behind heat waves in Europe,...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): Of late, frequent heat waves have been recorded in the European continent and Northeast Asia. This soar in mercury can pose negative impacts on human health, agriculture, and natural environments.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 16:46 IST

Deforestation in Amazon forest affecting Brazil's climate: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): It has been found in a recent study that deforestation in the Amazon forest has a significant impact on Brazil's local climate.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 09:42 IST

Extreme weather, population growth to cause water, food scarcity...

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Extreme hot and dry climate conditions coupled with population explosion is likely to cause water and food scarcity for up to 250 million people residing near the Nile, the world's longest river, according to a study published in Earth's Future, a journal of the Americ

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 21:55 IST

Sea anemones are ingesting plastic microfibers: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 30 (ANI): Tiny fragments of plastic in the ocean are consumed by sea anemones along with their food, and bleached anemones retain these microfibers longer than healthy ones, researchers have found.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 16:25 IST

Imphal: Man quits job, dedicates 17 years to plant 300-acre forest

Imphal (Manipur) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): A man from Uripok Khaidem Leikai area in Imphal West has quit his job to devote his life to environmental causes and has replanted a 300-acre forest all by himself over a span of 17 years.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 16:15 IST

Girls with Down syndrome make eco-friendly Ganesh idols in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): In a bid to promote environment-friendly idols of Ganesha for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival, 56 girls born with Down Syndrome are making eco-friendly Ganpati idols with tulsi seeds here at an NGO.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 11:32 IST

India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Taking forward the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Swachh Bharat' campaign, India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 18:31 IST

A sustainable white paint with lower carbon footprint!

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 29 (ANI): White Beetles might be tiny in their size but their structure could hold the key to making bright-white sustainable paint.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 16:44 IST

Odisha: Organisers eye environmental awareness through 46-feet...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): With the festival of Ganesha Chaturthi around the corner, organisers of a grand 'Ganeshotsav' in Odisha's capital city have decided to spread the message of environment conservation through a 46-feet tall bio-degradable idol of the one tusked God.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 15:36 IST

'India's horticulture crop output rises 0.7 per cent to 313.85...

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): The total horticulture production of the country is estimated to be 313.85 million tonnes which is 0.69 per cent higher than the horticulture production in 2017-18.

Read More
iocl