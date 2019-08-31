Representative image
Representative image

Researchers uncover the reason behind heat waves in Europe, Northeast Asia

ANI | Updated: Aug 31, 2019 23:18 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): Of late, frequent heat waves have been recorded in the European continent and Northeast Asia. This soar in mercury can pose negative impacts on human health, agriculture, and natural environments.
And researchers in a new study have uncovered the reason behind this phenomenon. According to the study, deep snow cover in the Arctic region is an intensifier of heatwaves.
"Internal atmosphere-land interactions in Eurasia are believed to be an important factor in triggering abnormal summer temperatures. However, the exact reasons for such interactions causing heatwaves remain largely unclear," said Associate Professor Tomonori Sato of the research team.
Researchers, in the study published in the journal Scientific Reports, examined a large dataset derived from the "database for Policy Decision making for Future climate change".
It comprised data spanning over a 60-year period (1951-2010) which incorporated observed sea surface temperature, sea ice, and natural and anthropogenic forcing.
Researchers analyzed 6,000 patterns in the spatial distribution of summer temperatures in Eurasia and succeeded in dividing past summer temperature variations into two groups--one attributable to global warming and the other attributable to natural changes.
The former exhibited the rising temperatures in Eurasia since around 1990, while the latter showed the spatial distribution of low and high temperatures that correspond to the meandering of the westerlies.
The distribution shows a wave train-like structure - which demonstrates that when some regions experienced abnormally high temperatures, the surrounding areas were hit by abnormally low temperatures.
The researchers then discovered that when Western Russia had a deeper-than-usual snow cover in late winter and spring, the wave train-like distribution of temperatures appeared.
When deeper snow accumulation occurs, more moisture retains in the soil after snowmelt. The soil moisture then prevents the summer temperature from rising, which is a likely cause for making the westerlies meander, thus causing the surrounding regions to experience high temperatures. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 16:46 IST

Deforestation in Amazon forest affecting Brazil's climate: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): It has been found in a recent study that deforestation in the Amazon forest has a significant impact on Brazil's local climate.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 09:42 IST

Extreme weather, population growth to cause water, food scarcity...

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Extreme hot and dry climate conditions coupled with population explosion is likely to cause water and food scarcity for up to 250 million people residing near the Nile, the world's longest river, according to a study published in Earth's Future, a journal of the Americ

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 21:55 IST

Sea anemones are ingesting plastic microfibers: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 30 (ANI): Tiny fragments of plastic in the ocean are consumed by sea anemones along with their food, and bleached anemones retain these microfibers longer than healthy ones, researchers have found.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 16:25 IST

Imphal: Man quits job, dedicates 17 years to plant 300-acre forest

Imphal (Manipur) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): A man from Uripok Khaidem Leikai area in Imphal West has quit his job to devote his life to environmental causes and has replanted a 300-acre forest all by himself over a span of 17 years.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 16:15 IST

Girls with Down syndrome make eco-friendly Ganesh idols in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): In a bid to promote environment-friendly idols of Ganesha for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival, 56 girls born with Down Syndrome are making eco-friendly Ganpati idols with tulsi seeds here at an NGO.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 11:32 IST

India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Taking forward the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Swachh Bharat' campaign, India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 18:31 IST

A sustainable white paint with lower carbon footprint!

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 29 (ANI): White Beetles might be tiny in their size but their structure could hold the key to making bright-white sustainable paint.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 16:44 IST

Odisha: Organisers eye environmental awareness through 46-feet...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): With the festival of Ganesha Chaturthi around the corner, organisers of a grand 'Ganeshotsav' in Odisha's capital city have decided to spread the message of environment conservation through a 46-feet tall bio-degradable idol of the one tusked God.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 15:36 IST

'India's horticulture crop output rises 0.7 per cent to 313.85...

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): The total horticulture production of the country is estimated to be 313.85 million tonnes which is 0.69 per cent higher than the horticulture production in 2017-18.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 14:14 IST

Every drop counts

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): In the next few years, several states of the country will feel that they have been sentenced to hydrological poverty. Such a situation was evident in a number of areas this year, particularly during the summer season.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 13:24 IST

Amit Shah flags off first fleet of eco-friendly electric buses...

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): The ride in public transport buses in Ahmedabad will now be smoother and eco-friendly as Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the afternoon today flagged off the first fleet of eco-friendly electric buses in the city.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 12:58 IST

Greater Noida gets its first electric car charging station

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): With an aim to put an end to the constant battle against air pollution and encourage people to ditch petrol-based and use electric vehicles, the Indian Oil in collaboration with National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has set up an electric vehicl

Read More
iocl