Amit Shah adresses Gandhi Sankalp Yatra in Shalimar Bagh in New Delhi on Wednesday [Photo/ANI]
Amit Shah adresses Gandhi Sankalp Yatra in Shalimar Bagh in New Delhi on Wednesday [Photo/ANI]

Shun single-use plastic, carry own bags to market, says Amit Shah

ANI | Updated: Oct 02, 2019 12:11 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Urging people to shun single-use plastic, Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the plastic is hazardous for the environment across the globe and has also led to the death of many animals.
"I urge women to carry their own bags instead of plastic while going out. One bag can be used for years instead of a thin plastic bag. It takes 400 years for one thin plastic bag to decompose. It is hazardous not only for the country but for the entire Earth. Not only that, we all worship cows. But many times when a cattle die, we find that a large amount of plastic is found from its stomach. Plastic has too many negative impacts on our environment," he said while addressing Gandhi Sankalp Yatra in New Delhi.
The Home Minister also stated that it is the responsibility of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers to create awareness about the harmful effects of single-use plastic among the masses.
While addressing a gathering, Shah also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for talking about the importance of water conservation and claimed that scores of ponds have been filled with water because of the awareness among the general public.
"After becoming the Prime Minister for the second time, Modi ji created the Water Power Ministry. It is Modi Ji, who took up the task of creating awareness about saving water. The result is that millions of pounds in the country are now filled with fresh water," he said.
He also announced that the BJP leaders and workers will be going to march for 150 kilometres to propagate Gandhiji's principles to all the people 'Gandhi Sankalp Yatra'.
"BJP workers across the country will travel 150 km from today to spread Gandhiji's values to the masses. We will try to spread his message from door to door. The great man who showed the path to resolve the issues of the entire world, the man who strengthed the roots of the democracy was Mahatma Gandhi," Shah said.
BJP President Amit Shah today flagged off four-month-long nationwide Gandhi Sankalp Yatra from Shalimar Bagh in Delhi to propagate ideals of the 'Father of the Nation', including cleanliness, simplicity, use of Khadi and non-violence.
The Union Minister also walked some distance with Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and other prominent leaders of the BJP to participate in the event. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 10:47 IST

Fit India Plog Run will take Swacch Bharat Abhiyan forward: Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Emphasising on promoting cleanliness and fitness together, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said 'Fit India Plog Run' will catalyse Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Swacch Bharat Abhiyan' and 'Fit-India' movement forward.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 16:53 IST

Taxi drivers most susceptible to black carbon

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 29 (ANI): The carbon levels on Earth are on a continuous rise and the people who are the most susceptible to its ill effects are taxi drivers.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 18:36 IST

Until 1965, humans have lived in low-CO2 environment: Researchers

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 28 (ANI): While the world is already grappling with climate change, a new study has pointed out another startling fact.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 18:10 IST

There's no Earth B: Children skip school to walk the talk on...

New Delhi (India), Sept 27 (ANI): "We have to raise our thoughts, not the sea levels," was the hard-hitting message echoing the parliament street adjoining Jantar Mantar here on Friday when dozens of children skipped school to draw everyone's attention to today's urgency - climate change!

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 13:30 IST

Odisha: Awareness campaign on climate change organised in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Scores of people including school children gathered near Ram temple in Bhubaneswar to participate in the foot march awareness campaign demanding the government to take urgent action on climate change.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 19:05 IST

Study says plastic teabags release microscopic particles into tea

Washington DC [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): While the world is trying to reduce plastic pollution which has become one of the most pressing environmental issues, researches have found that microscopic particles from plastic teabags can also have a direct impact on our health.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 15:44 IST

TN: 100 kg of plastic carry bags seized during raids in Madurai...

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Raids were carried out across flower market here today and around 100 kgs of plastic bags, which were banned in the state, was seized, police said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 17:18 IST

Tibetan women commit to protecting their environment on World Rivers Day

McLeod Ganj (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): The Women's Environment and Development Desk of the Tibetan Women's Association (TWA) celebrated the World Rivers Day here at the Main Square. The theme of the celebration was -- The 5 great rivers of Tibet.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 13:30 IST

Int'l Coastal Clean-up Day: Thousands of volunteers clean up...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): People from all walks of life in Chennai gathered at the Edward Elliot's Beach to participate in the cleanup drive on the occasion of International Coastal Clean-up Day (ICCD) on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 13:15 IST

K'taka: Indian Coast Guard conducts beach cleaning campaign in Karwar

Uttara Kannada (Karnataka) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): On World Cleanup Day, members of the Indian Coast Guard conducted beach cleaning campaign at various beaches in Karwar here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 12:23 IST

Delhi: Cleanliness drive organised at Yamuna ghat on World Cleanup Day

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Ahead of the Namami Gange project, a cleanliness drive was organised at Yamuna ghat near Kalindi Kunj on World Cleanup Day on Saturday in which many young volunteers participated.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 11:39 IST

International Coastal Cleanup Day: Massive beach cleaning drive...

Puri (Odisha) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Thousands of volunteers from across the country on Saturday gathered here to participate in the massive beach cleanup drive on the occasion of International Coastal Cleanup Day (ICCD) on Saturday.

Read More
iocl