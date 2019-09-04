Procession regarding the same underway. (Photo/ANI)
Siliguri raises voice for Amazon fires

Tarak Sarkar | Updated: Sep 04, 2019 20:10 IST

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Sep 4 ANI: Organisations dealing with issues related to science, nature, environment conservation hit the Siliguri streets on Tuesday evening to express deep concern over the fires engulfing the world's largest rainforest, Amazon.
The organisations which participated were Society for Nature and Animal Protection (SNAP), Paschim Banga Vigyan Mancha, Siliguri Welfare Organisation, Green Environment Protection Society and Ei Prajanma.
According to the National Institute for Space Research, Brazil, nearly 16,000 fires were registered between January and July 2019, an increase of 35.6 per cent during the same period in 2018 and the highest since 2016.
Over the past 20 years, the average number of fire outbreaks observed in the first seven months of the year has been 14,015.
In August, the number of fires exceeded the total for the month in 2018 and stand at the highest since 2011.
Between January and late August, NASA's Terra and Aqua satellites have detected 100,000 fire spots in the Brazilian Amazon--the highest number in that period since 2010.
Dr Prabir Panda, member of Paschim Banga Vigyan Mancha said, "Amazon is the lung of earth, supplying 20 per cent oxygen to the world. Brazilian President Jiar Bolsonaros and corporate people have intentionally put the fire in the Amazon to get the underground mines, minerals, and other resources. Therefore, it should be stopped."
Talking about the Indian forest cover, he said, "The government should take proper care of the forests as they are not in a good state. The maintenance of the same is essential for the ecosystem."

Koustov Choudhury, President of Society for Nature and Animal Protection (SNAP) said, "33 endangered species were killed and more than one lakh species have become endangered after the fire broke out in the Amazon rainforest."
"We have come forward to collecting mass signatures with a target of one lakh. They shall be forwarded to the Consulate-General of Brazil afterwards", he added.
The National Space Research Institute published satellite data showing that in a span of 48 hours, nearly 2000 new fires have broken out in the Amazon. (ANI)

iocl