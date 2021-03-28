Smog tower to purify air installed at Bengaluru's Hudson Circle

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 28 (ANI): Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has installed a 'smog tower' at Hudson Circle that uses nanotechnology to purify the air.

The tower has been developed by the start-up Nutan Labs.



Bengaluru is one of the "highly polluted" city, said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) HS Nuthan, adding that they have observed almost 90 per cent reduction in ambient air pollutants of the area after using the nanotechnology.

The device uses nanoparticles to absorb pollutants from the air such as particulate matter (PM) 2.5, PM 10, oxides of carbon, sulphur, and nitrogen, he said.

To check the functioning and efficacy of the device, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has set up a mobile facility at the spot to study the real-time effects of the smog tower. (ANI)

