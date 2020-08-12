Some parts of UP, Haryana likely to receive rainfall today: IMD

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Some parts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are likely to be battered by light rainfall in the next few hours, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and in adjoining areas of Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Moradabad, Kurukshetra, Nazibabad, Yamunanagar during next 2 hours," the MeT department tweeted.

Apart from these, some places in the North-Eastern part of India are also likely to witness downpour today.

"Moderate to severe thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places over Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur and Tripura," the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin. (ANI)

