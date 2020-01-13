Srinagar receives fresh snowfall

Srinagar (Kashmir) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): Srinagar receives a fresh spell of snowfall on Sunday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded the moderate snow in the Valley while the minimum and maximum temperature was recorded at -2 and 1 degree Celsius respectively.

Moreover, the IMD forecasted cloudy sky and light rain for the upcoming week while the temperature will fluctuate between -1 and 3 degrees Celsius.

'It's good to see snowfall as there was none for few days and I am feeling good about it, it's also beneficial for health and plants,' said Mohammad Aruf, a resident of Srinagar.

The traffic movement on Tuesday was suspended from Udhampur to Srinagar on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway due to snowfall on Jan 7.

Rain and thunderstorm were observed in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab, said the IMD in its weather forecast bulletin. (ANI)

