Strong wind speed significantly improves Delhi's air quality

New Delhi [India], Jan 12 (ANI): The pollution level of Delhi improved marginally on Sunday but remained in the "poor" category for the second consecutive day, said System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

In the morning today, the overall air quality index (AQI) in Delhi stood at 290 with PM 2.5 at 93 and PM 10 at 168.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered "poor", 301-400 "very poor" and 401-500 "severe".

According to weather experts, strong winds due to the prevalence of western disturbance has helped dispersed pollutants in Delhi and adjoining areas such as Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad.

As per SAFAR-model, today's top three air pollution hot spots of Delhi are likely to be Jahangirpuri, Vinobapuri, and Noida. The organisation has advised 'Sensitive Groups' to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion when the air quality is not good.

"People are advised to take more breaks and do less intense activities. It is advisable for the asthmatics to keep medicines ready if symptoms of coughing or shortness of breath occur. Heart patients, see a doctor, if there are palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue," it stated in its advisory. (ANI)

