Stubble burning issue: 81 FIRs filed against defaulting Bareilly farmers

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): In a drive to contain stubble burning amid worsening levels of air pollution, Bareilly administration has registered 81 FIR's against the erring farmers indulging in the prohibited practice.

Burning crop residue in the agricultural fields of Uttar Pradesh has been completely banned and state Chief Minister has directed officials to ensure that no crop burning takes place in farm fields of the state.

"81 FIRs have been registered against several farmers for burning stubble. Only 128 farmers burnt stubble, out of nearly 5 lakh farmers in the district," said VK Singh, Additional District Magistrate of Bareilly while speaking to media on Wednesday.

"We have launched campaigns to make farmers aware of the consequences of burning stubble. Our representatives are continuously appealing to the farmers to quit the practice," he added.

On November 18, the Uttar Pradesh home department had instructed the district administration of 10 districts in the state to give a report by November 20 on incidents of stubble burning.

A press note issued by the state's Home department said, "The District Magistrates (DMs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) of Mathura, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Rampur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Maharajganj, Bareilly, Aligarh, Jalauna and Jhansi are asked to submit reports".

Meanwhile, national capital Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) is very poor today and a layer of smog has covered the area in the national capital and its neighboring state. (ANI)

