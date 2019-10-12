Representative image
Representative image

Study says liquid metal can help us to clean environment

ANI | Updated: Oct 12, 2019 22:51 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 12 (ANI): Forget other substances for solving environmental issues, researchers say liquid metal can easily do the job by capturing carbon and cleaning up pollutants.
In a paper published today in -- Nature Communications -- UNSW chemical engineers shone a light on the mysterious world of liquid metals and their role as catalysts to speed up chemical processes using low amounts of energy.
Professor Kourosh Kalantar-Zadeh of UNSW's School of Chemical Engineering said that "anyone with a shaker and a cook top at home in their kitchen can make catalysts that can be used for CO2 conversion, cleaning water and other pollutants.
"They can do this by using a combination of liquid metals like gallium, indium, bismuth, and tin in alloys that can be melted under 300oC on a cook top or in an oven," said Professor Kourosh Kalantar-Zadeh.
Professor Kalantar-Zadeh and colleague Dr Jianbo Tang showed that by heating an alloy of bismuth and tin, the metal melted at a point much lower than if you were to heat each metal individually. Substances that behave like this are said to be eutectic.
"Eutectic alloys are the mixes of metals that produce the lowest melting point at a particular combination. For instance, if we combine bismuth at 57% and tin at 43% they melt at 139oC. But by themselves, both bismuth and tin have melting points above 200oC," said Dr Tang.
Professor Kalantar-Zadeh said the specific mix ratio of eutectic substances produces the maximum natural chaos at the nano-level, which in turn brings the melting point down.
The process can also work the other way. Eutectic metal substances already in liquid form can solidify at a single temperature below the usual freezing point of each metal.
"This maximum chaos helps, when we solidify the liquid metals, to naturally produce so many defects in the material that the 'catalytic' activity is significantly enhanced," Professor Kalantar-Zadeh said.
Here's how one can make a liquid metal catalyst. All you need is a eutectic alloy and water. The process is to take your eutectic metal alloy and place in a saucepan on a high flame, after the metal melts, carefully pour it into a bottle of water and tighten the cap.
Shake the liquid metal and water together to produce droplets of liquid metal in water. It will be similar to shaking oil and vinegar to produce droplets of oil in the vinegar. And at last, let the droplets solidify into a powder. This can now be used as a catalyst for the electrochemical conversion of CO2.
Liquid metal alloys can be used to remove or neutralise pollutants in the environment as well as capturing the carbon in CO2 emissions. Tin, gallium, and bismuth when in liquid form can be used as electrodes to convert carbon dioxide into useful by-products.
Another environmental application is that after heating the liquid metals to make oxides, the substances can also be used to absorb energy from light, which enables them to break down contaminants in water.
What makes liquid metals an attractive option in solving environmental problems is the fact they can be cheaply produced using low energy and in a low-tech environment.
"Metals such as tin and bismuth are accessible to many people around the world. People should just consider how easily, cheaply and with so little need for advanced technology that they can be processed and transformed into useful materials such as catalysts," said Professor Kalantar-Zadeh. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 10:44 IST

Haryana govt tightens noose on stubble burning, FIR filed...

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Despite a ban by the Haryana government incidents of stubble farming have not abated in the region.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 11:53 IST

WB: Plogger Ripu Daman Bevli comes to Kolkata under 'Run to Make...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Country's first plogger, Ripu Daman Bevli, is in Kolkata today under his mission 'Run To Make India Litter Free' to clean up the city. The young plogger will be running and cleaning as many as 50 cities across India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 02:23 IST

Deodorant, breathing are polluting office space, finds study

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 7 (ANI): Wearing deodorant, make-up and even breathing has a greater influence over the office space more than you might think as the chemicals emitted from self-care products may elevate pollution levels outdoors, found a study.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 17:31 IST

Air pollution exposure increases violent crime rates: Study

Washington DC [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): In a new study, scientists have found that dirty air not only makes us sick but also aggressive.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 16:07 IST

UP: Scientists from CSIR-CMAP develop hybrid Tulsi in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Scientists from Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR-CIMAP) have developed hybrid Tulsi in aromatic forms like paan, lavender, lemon and cardamom.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 14:14 IST

FSSAI considering key regulations to reduce usage of plastic in...

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): The Food Safety Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) is considering four key regulatory measures to reduce the usage of plastic in food packaging.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 22:25 IST

What emits more carbon? Direct or connecting flights?

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): A researcher at the University of Texas, San Antonio has conducted a study to understand how flight routes are impacting the amount of air pollution.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 17:03 IST

K'taka: Banana leaf vendors hope for good business after ban on...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): After the central government imposed a ban on single-use plastic, banana leaf vendors in the south hope for good business in the coming days.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 15:41 IST

150th Gandhi Jayanti: Ludhiana carries out peace march to spread...

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): A peace march was carried out on Wednesday from Guru Nanak Stadium to Rose Garden to spread awareness about plastic ban, on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 15:36 IST

AIIMS takes pledge to Reduce, Reuse and Recycle plastic waste

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): On the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Wednesday conducted an awareness campaign to sensitise people against single-use plastic. To do so the institution has coined slogan- Reduce, Reuse and Recycle. Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 14:27 IST

Delhi: 'Swacchhata Abhiyaan' organised at Ramghat under 'Namami Gange'

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): On the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi a 15-day 'Swacchhata Abhiyaan' (cleanliness drive) conducted at Ramghat in Wazirabad under the 'Namami Gange Project' concluded on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 12:11 IST

Shun single-use plastic, carry own bags to market, says Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Urging people to shun single-use plastic, Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the plastic is hazardous for the environment across the globe and has also led to the death of many animals.

Read More
iocl