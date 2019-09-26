Representative image
Representative image

Study says plastic teabags release microscopic particles into tea

ANI | Updated: Sep 26, 2019 19:05 IST

Washington DC [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): While the world is trying to reduce plastic pollution which has become one of the most pressing environmental issues, researches have found that microscopic particles from plastic teabags">teabags can also have a direct impact on our health.
Researchers have discovered that our soothing cup of the brewed beverage may come with a dose of micro and nano-sized plastics shed from the bags, further affecting our health adversely.
Over time, plastic breaks down into tiny micro plastics and even smaller nanoplastics, the latter being less than 100 nanometres (nm) in size. (For comparison, a human hair has a diameter of about 75,000 nm).
Scientists have detected the microscopic particles in the environment, aquatic organisms and the food supply, but they don't know yet whether they are harmful to humans, reported the study published in the journal 'Environmental Science & Technology'.
Nathalie Tufenkji and colleagues wondered whether recently introduced plastic teabags">teabags could be releasing micro and nano plastics into the beverage during brewing.
They also wanted to explore the effects of the released particles on small aquatic organisms called Daphnia magna, or water fleas, which are model organisms often used in environmental studies.
To conduct their analysis, the researchers purchased four different commercial teas packaged in plastic tea bags. The researchers cut open the bags, removed the tea leaves and washed the empty bags.
Then, they heated the teabags">teabags in containers of water to simulate brewing conditions. Using electron microscopy, the team found that a single plastic teabag at brewing temperature released about 11.6 billion micro plastic and 3.1 billion nano plastic particles into the water.
These levels were thousands of times higher than those reported previously in other foods. In another experiment, the researchers treated water fleas with various doses of the micro and nano plastics from teabags">teabags.
Although the animals survived, they did show some anatomical and behavioural abnormalities. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 15:44 IST

TN: 100 kg of plastic carry bags seized during raids in Madurai...

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Raids were carried out across flower market here today and around 100 kgs of plastic bags, which were banned in the state, was seized, police said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 17:18 IST

Tibetan women commit to protecting their environment on World Rivers Day

McLeod Ganj (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): The Women's Environment and Development Desk of the Tibetan Women's Association (TWA) celebrated the World Rivers Day here at the Main Square. The theme of the celebration was -- The 5 great rivers of Tibet.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 13:30 IST

Int'l Coastal Clean-up Day: Thousands of volunteers clean up...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): People from all walks of life in Chennai gathered at the Edward Elliot's Beach to participate in the cleanup drive on the occasion of International Coastal Clean-up Day (ICCD) on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 13:15 IST

K'taka: Indian Coast Guard conducts beach cleaning campaign in Karwar

Uttara Kannada (Karnataka) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): On World Cleanup Day, members of the Indian Coast Guard conducted beach cleaning campaign at various beaches in Karwar here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 12:23 IST

Delhi: Cleanliness drive organised at Yamuna ghat on World Cleanup Day

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Ahead of the Namami Gange project, a cleanliness drive was organised at Yamuna ghat near Kalindi Kunj on World Cleanup Day on Saturday in which many young volunteers participated.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 11:39 IST

International Coastal Cleanup Day: Massive beach cleaning drive...

Puri (Odisha) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Thousands of volunteers from across the country on Saturday gathered here to participate in the massive beach cleanup drive on the occasion of International Coastal Cleanup Day (ICCD) on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 16:12 IST

How movement against single-use plastic is gaining strength

New Delhi (India), Sept 19 (ANI): India produces 26,000 tonnes of plastic every single day out of which over 10,000 tonnes remain uncollected!

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 12:14 IST

Railway installs plastic bottle crushing machine in Mumbai...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): In an eco-friendly bid, the Western Railway for the first time has installed a PET (polyethylene terephthalate) bottle crushing machine in Mumbai Rajdhani Express.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 23:41 IST

Delhi: Induction of electronic vehicles may lead to reduction in...

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Induction of electronic vehicles in Delhi's transportation fleet will lead to a possible reduction in air pollution, according to a report released on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 08:58 IST

AP's Krishna leads fight against single-use plastic

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi may have given a clarion call to shun single-use plastic last month, but Krishna district administration has been working on a plan to promote the use of cloth and jute bags as an alternative for the last two months. Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 06:58 IST

Study says pollution is ruining ecosystem too

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): Not only humans but plants and insects are also getting adversely affected by the high levels of pollution of major metropolitan cities of the planet, claims a study.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 06:32 IST

WB: Forest Range Officer creates garden using plastic bottles,...

Midnapore (West Bengal) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): A forest range officer (FRO) of Pirakata Range under Midnapur division has created a beautiful garden using 1,100 waste plastic bottles and rubber tyres.

Read More
iocl