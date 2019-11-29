Tamil Nadu: Trichy receives heavy rainfall, holiday declared for schools, colleges

Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Following heavy rainfall on Friday morning, the administration has declared holiday for schools and colleges in Trichy area of Tamil Nadu.

School children were seen returning home in the morning as they were not aware of the notification pertaining to school closure.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the northeast Monsoon has brought scattered rains over Tamil Nadu.

Vehicles including three-wheeler auto-rickshaw were moving in slow speed as the road became slippery. Some of the commuters also wore raincoats while riding the two-wheeler vehicles.

Also, due to the prevalence of Western Disturbance over north Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir, the rainfall occurred not only in Tamil Nadu but also in Puducherry">Puducherry, Karaikal today.

Dense fog is very likely during the morning hours in isolated places over south Assam, Meghalaya and Odisha during next 24 hours.

The strong surface wind (20-25kmph) is likely over plains of northwest India during the next 24 hours. (ANI)

