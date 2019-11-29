Temperature dips across North India, cold waves intensify in Amritsar

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Cold wave conditions have swept several parts of North India, particularly in parts of Punjab, Himachal and Uttarakhand where the effects of snowfall in high altitude places are also being felt in the plains.

The temperature dipped to 12 degrees centigrade in Amritsar on Friday morning with cold wave sweeping the city.

The intense cold weather conditions have also affected the normal life in the city making.

"There is too much cold, especially during the day. There are cold winds blowing throughout the day. The winters have started setting in and it is becoming challenging for students to go to school early morning or to drive on a two-wheeler", said Ruhh Gulab Singh Raja, a local while speaking to ANI.

"My family has started wearing warm clothes... it is cold here. We haven't seen much of sun in last two days", said another local.

Due to the dip in the temperature and lack of sunlight, the fog has engulfed the region resulting in low visibility.

The temperature in Amritsar will hover around 12 degrees Celsius and 21 degrees Celsius with the humidity levels around 93 per cent.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Puducherry, Karaikal and Tamil Nadu are likely to receive widespread rainfall in the next 24 hours due to the influence of the Western Disturbance lies over north Pakistan and adjoining Jammu and Kashmir.

Dense fog is very likely during the morning hours in isolated places over south Assam and Meghalaya and Odisha during next 24 hours.

The strong surface wind (20-25kmph) is likely over plains of northwest India during the next 24 hours. (ANI)

