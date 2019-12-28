Temperature dips, people take refuge at shelter homes in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Dec 28 (ANI): As cold wave condition continues to sweep the national capital and its adjoining areas, several homeless people took refuge at a night shelter set up in Lodhi Road in Delhi.

Today morning, a temperature of 2.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in the national capital, while on Friday it was 3.6 degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), dense fog in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, north Rajasthan is very likely to prevail today.

The other parts of the country have got no relief too, as states like Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland are also likely to witness dense fog today.

As far as air quality in Delhi is concerned, the overall AQI was recorded at 351, which falls in the 'very poor' category on Saturday morning, according to SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research).

An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'. An AQI above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category. (ANI)