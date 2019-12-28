Temperature down to minus four degree Celsius in Sikar

Sikar (Rajasthan) [India], Dec 28 (ANI): With the temperature dropping to minus four degrees Celsius in Rajasthan's Sikar on Saturday, farmers in the region are facing problems related to their crops.

"Today the temperature was recorded at minus four degrees, yesterday it was recorded at minus three degrees. Our crops are frozen due to the snowfall in the Himalayan region," he added, a resident of Sikar told ANI.

India Meteorological Department had predicted ground frost in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, south Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan. (ANI)

