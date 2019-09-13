Subham Saha, the leaf artist shocased his art piece to ANI in Agartala on Friday [Photo/ANI]
This Indian artist is turning leaves into an art

ANI | Updated: Sep 13, 2019 10:17 IST

Agartala (Tripura) [India], Sep 13 (ANI): Art inspired by nature is always beautiful and fascinating. The experience becomes more enchanting when an artist carves out a master piece from nature.
Subham Saha, an ITI pass out, now a budding artist turn simple leaves into art with help of a blade and a pen.
"Since childhood, Subham was never interested in playing games. He always used to sit and do colouring. Art is his only passion. We supported him in every manner we can. For us what is more important is that he enjoys his work," Subham's mother, Suchitra Saha told ANI.
Subham has carved images of several famous personalities on leaves, including former President of India Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and Bharat Ratna awardee Lata Mangeshkar.
If one looks closely, with the growing concerns over climate change and pollution across the globe, ecological art has become a contemporary form of art. In India, there are several artists who have come out with their art pieces to spread the message of conserving environment among the masses.
Yesterday, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik also made a few feet tall sculpture on the theme of water conservation at Odisha's Puri beach. The artist depicted an overfilled bucket with the water flowing into the drainage. He also inscribed the slogan "Don't Waste Water" at the bottom of the sand sculpture. (ANI)

