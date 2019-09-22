Tibetan women commit to protecting their environment on World Rivers Day

McLeod Ganj (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): The Women's Environment and Development Desk of the Tibetan Women's Association (TWA) celebrated the World Rivers Day here at the Main Square. The theme of the celebration was -- The 5 great rivers of Tibet.

Tenzin Wangmo TWA said: "It has been widely known around the world that Tibet is the 'Third Pole', which is in a very critical situation due to excessive mining, damming and deforestation. As per the reports, these are the reasons for global warming, leading to rapid glacial melting."

Wangmo further asserted that the dumping of waste materials in rivers has threatened the livelihood of ten downstream nations.

Tenzon Khando, project officer of TWA, showing concern on Tibet's environment, said: "We need to talk about the crisis that Tibet's environment is facing at the moment. It is very important to make the Tibetan community, specifically Tibetan youths, aware of the current situation of Tibet's rivers."

The World Rivers Day was initiated to increase public awareness and encourage people to protect all rivers around the world. It is celebrated around the world on the last Sunday of September but this year it is celebrated on the fourth Sunday. (ANI)

