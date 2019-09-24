100 kg of plastic carry bags seized during raids in Madurai [Photo/ANI]
100 kg of plastic carry bags seized during raids in Madurai [Photo/ANI]

TN: 100 kg of plastic carry bags seized during raids in Madurai flower market

ANI | Updated: Sep 24, 2019 15:44 IST

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Raids were carried out across flower market here today and around 100 kgs of plastic bags, which were banned in the state, was seized, police said.
The raids were conducted by the local police to monitor the efficacy of ban on single-use plastic. During the raids, two shopkeepers were slapped with a fine of Rs 25,000 each for keeping plastic bags in their shops.
The state government has banned use and sale of plastic cutlery, made of non-biodegradable plastic, having one-time use, while giving three months deadline to stockists and shopkeepers to dispose of their existing stock.
Recently, in Lucknow also officials seized a truck loaded with plastic cutlery and items made up of thermocol. A fine of Rs 25,000 was imposed on the driver for transporting the banned items.
Besides, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation also seized stocks of plastic polythenes and thermocol plates from local food stalls after the imposition of ban on plastic materials.
The ban on use of plastic was implemented just days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech and his monthly radio address 'Mann ki Baat', appealed to people against using plastic to protect the environment.
According to the United Nations, about 47 per cent of the plastic waste generated globally, came from multi-layered packaging waste. Nearly half came from Asia.
It is worth noting that globally, just 9 per cent of the plastic is recycled, about 12 per cent incinerated and 79 per cent ends up in landfills, a report by UNEP 2018 highlighted.
The organization also found that in India, however, about 60 per cent of plastics get recycled as per estimates but most of it is downcycled, which means polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is not recycled to PET but to a low-value product. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 17:18 IST

Tibetan women commit to protecting their environment on World Rivers Day

McLeod Ganj (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): The Women's Environment and Development Desk of the Tibetan Women's Association (TWA) celebrated the World Rivers Day here at the Main Square. The theme of the celebration was -- The 5 great rivers of Tibet.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 13:30 IST

Int'l Coastal Clean-up Day: Thousands of volunteers clean up...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): People from all walks of life in Chennai gathered at the Edward Elliot's Beach to participate in the cleanup drive on the occasion of International Coastal Clean-up Day (ICCD) on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 13:15 IST

K'taka: Indian Coast Guard conducts beach cleaning campaign in Karwar

Uttara Kannada (Karnataka) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): On World Cleanup Day, members of the Indian Coast Guard conducted beach cleaning campaign at various beaches in Karwar here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 12:23 IST

Delhi: Cleanliness drive organised at Yamuna ghat on World Cleanup Day

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Ahead of the Namami Gange project, a cleanliness drive was organised at Yamuna ghat near Kalindi Kunj on World Cleanup Day on Saturday in which many young volunteers participated.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 11:39 IST

International Coastal Cleanup Day: Massive beach cleaning drive...

Puri (Odisha) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Thousands of volunteers from across the country on Saturday gathered here to participate in the massive beach cleanup drive on the occasion of International Coastal Cleanup Day (ICCD) on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 16:12 IST

How movement against single-use plastic is gaining strength

New Delhi (India), Sept 19 (ANI): India produces 26,000 tonnes of plastic every single day out of which over 10,000 tonnes remain uncollected!

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 12:14 IST

Railway installs plastic bottle crushing machine in Mumbai...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): In an eco-friendly bid, the Western Railway for the first time has installed a PET (polyethylene terephthalate) bottle crushing machine in Mumbai Rajdhani Express.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 23:41 IST

Delhi: Induction of electronic vehicles may lead to reduction in...

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Induction of electronic vehicles in Delhi's transportation fleet will lead to a possible reduction in air pollution, according to a report released on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 08:58 IST

AP's Krishna leads fight against single-use plastic

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi may have given a clarion call to shun single-use plastic last month, but Krishna district administration has been working on a plan to promote the use of cloth and jute bags as an alternative for the last two months. Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 06:58 IST

Study says pollution is ruining ecosystem too

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): Not only humans but plants and insects are also getting adversely affected by the high levels of pollution of major metropolitan cities of the planet, claims a study.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 06:32 IST

WB: Forest Range Officer creates garden using plastic bottles,...

Midnapore (West Bengal) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): A forest range officer (FRO) of Pirakata Range under Midnapur division has created a beautiful garden using 1,100 waste plastic bottles and rubber tyres.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 18:13 IST

'Jaldoot' to spread message on water conservation across Maha

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar here on Saturday flagged off 'Jaldoot', a bus with water conservation exhibition which will travel across eight districts of the state in next two mon

Read More
iocl