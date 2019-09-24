TN: 100 kg of plastic carry bags seized during raids in Madurai flower market

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Raids were carried out across flower market here today and around 100 kgs of plastic bags, which were banned in the state, was seized, police said.

The raids were conducted by the local police to monitor the efficacy of ban on single-use plastic. During the raids, two shopkeepers were slapped with a fine of Rs 25,000 each for keeping plastic bags in their shops.

The state government has banned use and sale of plastic cutlery, made of non-biodegradable plastic, having one-time use, while giving three months deadline to stockists and shopkeepers to dispose of their existing stock.

Recently, in Lucknow also officials seized a truck loaded with plastic cutlery and items made up of thermocol. A fine of Rs 25,000 was imposed on the driver for transporting the banned items.

Besides, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation also seized stocks of plastic polythenes and thermocol plates from local food stalls after the imposition of ban on plastic materials.

The ban on use of plastic was implemented just days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech and his monthly radio address 'Mann ki Baat', appealed to people against using plastic to protect the environment.

According to the United Nations, about 47 per cent of the plastic waste generated globally, came from multi-layered packaging waste. Nearly half came from Asia.

It is worth noting that globally, just 9 per cent of the plastic is recycled, about 12 per cent incinerated and 79 per cent ends up in landfills, a report by UNEP 2018 highlighted.

The organization also found that in India, however, about 60 per cent of plastics get recycled as per estimates but most of it is downcycled, which means polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is not recycled to PET but to a low-value product. (ANI)

