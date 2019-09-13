CPI(M) Brinda Karat (File Photo/ANI)
CPI(M) Brinda Karat (File Photo/ANI)

Tribal eviction case: Brinda Karat writes to Prakash Javadekar over absence of SG during hearing

ANI | Updated: Sep 13, 2019 13:56 IST

New Delhi [India], Sep 13 (ANI): Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat on Friday wrote a letter to Union Minister Prakash Javadekar expressing disappointment over absence of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta during the hearing of an ongoing petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Forest Rights Act (FRA).
It should be noted that the apex court in its order dated February 13, had directed the eviction of more than 11 lakh tribal families and traditional forest-dwellers from forestlands in 16 states of India.
"Yesterday, that is on September 12th, while taking up the case, the Court specifically asked whether the Solicitor General was present, but he was conspicuous by his absence. There was no one to argue against the fresh applications moved by the petitioners against the interests of lakhs of tribal communities who are forest dwellers," the letter read.
"You are well aware that ever since the February orders of the Supreme Court for the eviction of lakhs of tribal families, who have been wrongfully denied their rights under the FRA, a sense of deep insecurity and vulnerability haunts tribal communities since the subsequent stay order on the evictions is temporary and tenuous. On that crucial date too, the Solicitor General and, indeed, all senior counsel were missing," Karat stated in her letter to the Union Minister.
In her concluding statement, the CPI(M) leader urged Javadekar to send the representative of the Central government in the next hearing, which is scheduled for November 26, to defend the law. (ANI)

