UP continues to remain in the grip of cold wave

Gorakhpur/ Kanpur/ Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 25 (ANI): The cold wave tightened its grip on cities of North India as the mercury continued its downward spiral.

In Gorakhpur, due to the bone-chilling cold, construction workers and carpenters are not getting any work and have been sitting idle for the past couple of days.

"It has been four days, I have not got any work due to the severe cold. I am a carpenter. Nobody is coming out of their houses these days. I am completely weighed down by poverty," said Mahesh, a carpenter based in Gorakhpur.

"My children are hungry. I have not got any work for the past seven days. It is very cold here. The government has so far not provided any relief to us," said another daily wage labourer.

In Kanpur, the idols in shrines were covered with warm clothes and heaters installed in the premises so that the devotees could offer prayers without feeling the chill.

"We have covered all our idols with warm clothes. We have put up curtains and started using blowers to keep the temple warm. Devotees can offer prayers comfortably here without being affected by the cold," said a religious preacher.

In Agra also, people are battling the cold wave and fog, and are facing problems in reaching their workplaces on time.

"It is getting difficult for us to move about outdoors with each passing day as the mercury is going down. The people with two-wheelers are facing the brunt of the cold weather," said Mohan Bhagel, a resident of Agra.

According to the India Meteorological Department, cold day to severe cold day conditions are very likely in many pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Bone-chilling cold winds have affected isolated places in Bihar, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim.

"Dense to very dense fog is very likely in many pockets over East Uttar Pradesh; in some pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi," the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin. (ANI)

