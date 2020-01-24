UP: Moradabad men develop device to curb air pollution

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 24 (ANI): With an aim to curb the menace of air pollution, two men from Moradabad have developed a special device to reduce the carbon content in the air.

This 'Pollution-Free' device developed by Ravindra, the general manager of Metal Handicraft Services of Moradabad, along with a local mechanical engineer, Abdullah, will reduce pollution generated from the furnaces and metal processes industries.

"One day, I went to the terrace in the morning and was choked due to air pollution. At that time I decided to develop the device which can reduce air pollution. The officials supported me. I hope my device will improve the air quality of Moradabad," said Ravindra Kumar while speaking to ANI.

"Before installing the machine, we have done testing for at least 100 times. We are also developing a new machine that can resolve the issue 0f e-waste of the country," he added.

The team of these two people have installed the new device in a brass factory and has got permission from the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Board to run the same. (ANI)

