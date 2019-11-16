A visual of DND flyover in Noida [Photo/ANI]
A visual of DND flyover in Noida [Photo/ANI]

UP: Noida gasps for breath as AQI remains in 'severe' category

ANI | Updated: Nov 16, 2019 10:33 IST

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Air pollution levels in Noida remained in the 'severe' category for the fourth consecutive day forcing the residents to curtail outdoor activities.
The overall AQI in Noida on Saturday plummeted to the severe category with PM10 at 500 and PM2.5 at 471, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).
People residing in Noida said that their eyes itch and they also face other health issues.
"I feel irritation in my eyes. I do not know what to do. My children are also not able to go outdoors due to the toxic air," said a local.
"Despite the implementation of Odd-Even in Delhi, the level of pollution in the capital's adjoining areas has not reduced. The administration must do something," said another local.
The Centre run SAFAR has advised people to avoid all physical activity outdoors in the wake of air pollution. They have also advised 'sensitive groups' to stop activity in case of unusual coughing, chest discomfort, wheezing, breathing difficulty, or fatigue.
"If the room has windows, close them. If the air conditioner provides a fresh air intake option, close it. Avoid burning anything, such as wood, candles or even incense," the organisation stated in its advisory.
The pollution control board and Uttar Pradesh government have issued guidelines to reduce air pollution in the region.
They have urged people to adopt clean technology in the manufacture of biogas, energy, compost, electricity, building materials (bricks, cement, tiles, plasterboards, etc.) and other products by recycling waste and fly ash generated from industries and other sources.
Transport drivers have been directed to properly maintain their vehicles and keep checking the carburetor and emissions from time to time.
"In place of chemical fertilizers, adopt organic fertilizers, Burmese compost, green manure, organic culture, compost, fertilizer and leguminous crops," the advisory read. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 08:14 IST

Delhi air quality remains in 'Severe' category

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 (ANI): The overall air quality in the national capital remained in the 'severe' category for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 14:26 IST

UP: Noida, Ghaziabad reel under bouts of air pollution as AQI...

Ghaziabad/Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): With air pollution reaching to alarming levels in Delhi's adjoining areas of Ghaziabad and Noida, more and more residents are urging the government to take emergency measures to deal with situation which is leading to breathlessness, watery eyes a

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 12:26 IST

Air pollution crisis: Gurugram gasping for breath as AQI crosses 700

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Gurugram residents continued to struggle for clean air as the Air Quality Index (AQI) docked at 703, which falls in the 'severe plus' category, on Friday morning, said System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 11:22 IST

Delhi-NCR continue to battle air pollution, AQI hovers around...

New Delhi/Noida/ Gurugram/Ghaziabad [India], Nov 15 (ANI): The air pollution levels in Delhi and its adjoining areas remained in the 'severe' category for the third consecutive day despite the implementation of the Odd-Even scheme.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 20:47 IST

Bacteria may contribute more to climate change as planet heats up: Study

Washington D C [USA], Nov 14 (ANI): The manner in which bacteria and related organisms release carbon dioxide into the air can contribute to a rise in global warming faster than the current rate, according to new research.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 09:38 IST

Air pollution forces children indoors in Delhi-NCR, schools shut...

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): With each passing day, the air quality of the national capital and its adjoining areas such as Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Noida continues to deteriorate making it tough for the residents, especially children, to go outdoors.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 12:24 IST

SC directs Centre to explore Hydrogen based fuel technology to...

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the central government to explore Hydrogen based fuel technology to find solutions to combat air pollution in Northern India including Delhi-NCR.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:27 IST

Delhi: NDMC Trucks sprinkle water on Lodhi road to settle dust...

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): With an aim to curb the menace of pollution in Delhi, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday began sprinkling water on Feroz Shah Road to settle the dust.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 10:48 IST

Air pollution dips to 'severe' category in Ghaziabad, Noida

Noida/Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): Noida and Ghaziabad remained enveloped in smog as air in the region plunged to 'severe' category.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 09:43 IST

Air pollution crisis: Toxic smog engulfs Delhi, AQI plunges to...

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): As the air quality in Delhi plunged to a 'severe plus' category on Wednesday, several parts of the capital were engulfed by a layer of smog in the morning.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 08:09 IST

Delhi-NCR air quality dips to 'Severe' category

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The overall air quality of Delhi and NCR region entered the 'Severe' category again on Wednesday with not much improvement expected for the next two days.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 08:43 IST

Toxic air leaves Delhiites gasping for breath

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Delhi and its adjoining regions-Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad on Tuesday were engulfed by a dense, noxious smog that reduced visibility, and brought the air quality to 'very poor' level.

Read More
iocl