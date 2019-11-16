UP: Noida gasps for breath as AQI remains in 'severe' category

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Air pollution levels in Noida remained in the 'severe' category for the fourth consecutive day forcing the residents to curtail outdoor activities.

The overall AQI in Noida on Saturday plummeted to the severe category with PM10 at 500 and PM2.5 at 471, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

People residing in Noida said that their eyes itch and they also face other health issues.

"I feel irritation in my eyes. I do not know what to do. My children are also not able to go outdoors due to the toxic air," said a local.

"Despite the implementation of Odd-Even in Delhi, the level of pollution in the capital's adjoining areas has not reduced. The administration must do something," said another local.

The Centre run SAFAR has advised people to avoid all physical activity outdoors in the wake of air pollution. They have also advised 'sensitive groups' to stop activity in case of unusual coughing, chest discomfort, wheezing, breathing difficulty, or fatigue.

"If the room has windows, close them. If the air conditioner provides a fresh air intake option, close it. Avoid burning anything, such as wood, candles or even incense," the organisation stated in its advisory.

The pollution control board and Uttar Pradesh government have issued guidelines to reduce air pollution in the region.

They have urged people to adopt clean technology in the manufacture of biogas, energy, compost, electricity, building materials (bricks, cement, tiles, plasterboards, etc.) and other products by recycling waste and fly ash generated from industries and other sources.

Transport drivers have been directed to properly maintain their vehicles and keep checking the carburetor and emissions from time to time.

"In place of chemical fertilizers, adopt organic fertilizers, Burmese compost, green manure, organic culture, compost, fertilizer and leguminous crops," the advisory read. (ANI)

