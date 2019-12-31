Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 31 (ANI): In view of the cold conditions gripping the region, classes up to standard 8 will remain suspended till January 5 in all schools across Jaunpur.
The District Magistrate on Tuesday announced the same in view of the "cold wave and extreme winters".
On December 30, all classes up to standard 8 were suspended from January 1 to January 4 in private and government schools across Churu district in Rajasthan.
On Monday, severe cold day conditions were observed in most pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. (ANI)
UP: Schools closed for students up to class 8 till Jan 5 in Jaunpur
ANI | Updated: Dec 31, 2019 14:52 IST
Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 31 (ANI): In view of the cold conditions gripping the region, classes up to standard 8 will remain suspended till January 5 in all schools across Jaunpur.