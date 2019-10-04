Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants develops hybrid Tusli in Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. Photo/ANI
UP: Scientists from CSIR-CMAP develop hybrid Tulsi in Lucknow

ANI | Updated: Oct 04, 2019 16:07 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Scientists from Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR-CIMAP) have developed hybrid Tulsi in aromatic forms like paan, lavender, lemon and cardamom.

"The advantage with Tulsi is that it can be grown easily and is disease resistant. It will increase the market value and double farmers' income," Dr. Abdul Samad, Acting Director CIMAP told ANI.
The scientists claim that the hybrid Tulsi can be fully cultivated in around 70 days.

"I came here to buy Paan Tulsi. I also want to grow these new varieties of Tulsi in my farm. This might increase my profits," said Rajkumar, a farmer.

"I used the hybrid mutation process and mixed two kinds of Tulsi. The byproduct of this is equally good and profitable for farmers. This Tulsi has all the components which are used in making paan, and other aromatic varieties of Tulsi are also beneficial to people," said Dr. Chandan Singh, senior scientist, CMAP.

He further added that people would get the exact taste of paan when they consume the paan Tulsi, as well as its health benefits. (ANI)

