UP: Visually impaired children in Varanasi add sparkle this Diwali

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): From eco-friendly glittery candles and decorative christmas trees to colourful diyas and hand-printed cards, this blind school's collection of Deepawali decorative art pieces can accentuate the festive vibe.

Scores of children who are visually impaired each year make and decorate recyclable diyas. They were seen neatly placing the diyas on trays and decorating them with beads and pearls.

Mukesh Barayan, a teacher told ANI that the diya decorating activity aims to create opportunities for visually impaired children and allows them to gain independence and learn new skills.

The school uses their pre-vocational training to make decorative items such as wax floating candles, diyas, boxes etc.

"We teach students so that they become independent and live their life properly. These products are not made with the aim to sell in the market but sometimes we make these products available at a nominal cost. The main idea is to encourage them to develop new skills that they can use it in the future," said Barayan while speaking to ANI.

The young minds filled with enthusiasm and confidence also shared their experience of making diyas with ANI.

"Though we cannot see but surely we can contribute in filling light in our surroundings. We want all places to be lit up this Deepawali," said Anika Gupta, a visually impaired student.

Pooja Sankar, a trainer said that they carry out this activity two weeks before Diwali">Diwali.

"Children studying here are talented. We start making diyas 15-20 days before Diwali">Diwali. I help them make the beautiful diyas."

If one looks closely, with the increasing awareness about the menace of air pollution, many citizens have been motivated to come forward in supporting eco-friendly ways to celebrate Diwali">Diwali as they are simple and cost-effective.

Lighting up clay diyas and candles instead of plastic ones have become a popular choice. (ANI)